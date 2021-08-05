Posted: Aug 05, 2021 6:51 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2021 7:08 AM

Tom Davis

US Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford called into our Bartlesville Radio studios on Thursday for our monthy podcast with him.

In our conversation, Senator Lankford voiced his opposition to the federal infrastructure bill as it currently stands because it continues to add to our nation’s deficit spending.

Lankford continued with his frustration with the Administration’s failure to enforce US law on our southern border. Last month, Lankford released a blistering report exposing the Biden Administration has $2 billion in wasted tax dollars not to build the border wall.

Lankford said that since Biden took office, illegal crossings on our southern border have increased month by month. In March, Lankford documented his experience watching illegal immigrants being let into the country with no background checks or COVID screenings.

Senator Lankford recently joined an amicus brief signed by more than 220 members of Congress supporting the state of Mississippi in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which presents the Supreme Court with the opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade. Oral arguments will begin this fall.

Several national organizations support the brief including Susan B. Anthony List, National Right to Life, March for Life, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, Students for Life, Concerned Women for American Legislative Action Committee, and the Heritage Action.