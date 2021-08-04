Posted: Aug 04, 2021 3:20 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2021 3:20 PM

Ty Loftis

The 18th annual Shidler car show is taking place on Saturday, August 21st. This is an event the Shidler Chamber of Commerce puts on free of charge each year at Coussens Park in Shidler and is usually the largest car show in Osage County.

Awards will be given for various categories in different auto manufactures. Dash plaques, door prizes and a 50-50 drawing will also be up for grabs. There will be concession stands provided by the Shidler Volunteer Fire Department, in addition to live music.

For more information or to register, call 620-583-4465. The fun begins at 9 a.m.