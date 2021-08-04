Posted: Aug 04, 2021 1:08 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2021 1:08 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear signed a bill, which will give Osage Nation citizens up to $2,000 in COVID-19 financial aid. This 35 million dollars will come from funds it received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The application process, along with how they plan to roll things out has yet to be released. Joseph Dee Tillman was the sponsor of the bill, while John Maker and Eli Potts were co-sponsors. Eleven members of the Osage Nation Congress signed the bill and one member was absent.