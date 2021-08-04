Posted: Aug 04, 2021 9:03 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2021 9:20 AM

Garrett Giles

OKM Music’s Director of Marketing, Ryan Martin, said goodbye to Oklahoma’s Premier Music Festival late July as he ventures into new and exciting opportunities. Martin, who has been an instrumental component to the OKM Music team the past four years, will be realizing his dream of working for Disney.

"Ryan has been a critical part of OKM Music and did a fantastic job. We are so excited for Ryan and know he will do a magical job at Disney,” said Mary Lynn Mihm-Howk, Chairman of the Board. While Ryan will be greatly missed by the OKM Music Staff and Patrons, OKM Music wishes him the very best in his future at the Walt Disney Company.

In the wake of Martin’s departure, OKM Music welcomes three new members to the team to continue its mission and help bring a new collaborative spirit to the 2022 OKM Music Festival. Mikala Curless, Gianna Curless, and Wyatt Gerth have joined the OKM Music staff. They have already begun working on the 2022 Festival as well as upcoming events such as Oktoberfest and Christkindl Market.

Mikala Curless, Director of Development, will primarily focus on development and special projects. Mikala will graduate in spring of 2022 with an Independent Study degree from Texas Woman’s University that focuses on dance, kinesiology, and literature; and a BA in Christian Education from Liberty Bible College and Seminary. Her background in the arts includes over 15 years of classical dance training, performing, choreographing and teaching.

Curless said she is thrilled to be a part of the OKM staff. She thinks the events OKM produces are a great way for residents to connect and for the arts to remain at the forefront of our community, which is an important element in city planning and development. She said she sincerely looks forward to upholding the wonderful reputation OKM has built since its creation.

Gianna Curless, Office Administrator, will also be working as part of the marketing team and will help with special events and projects. Curless is currently obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Theology from Liberty Bible College and Seminary. She is also being certified as a professional photographer through the Stratford Institute. In addition to her 15 years of classical dance training, Gianna is also an award-winning writer and photographer. “I am very excited to be joining OKM because this position will give me the chance to help further grow the arts community here in Bartlesville. As a dancer, music has always been an essential part of my life so I am excited to share my love for the arts with people of all ages,” Gianna Curless said.

Wyatt Gerth, Director of Marketing, will oversee all advertising and marketing efforts for the organization as well as promoting synergy amongst the local fine arts organizations. Gerth graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in creative advertising. In 2018, he joined Tri County Tech, where he currently teaches Creative Marketing Communications. In addition to teaching, Gerth spends his time volunteering in the community and participating on various boards. “I am so excited for the opportunity to work for an organization with such a rich history and direct impact on Oklahoma’s Culture. I look forward to maintaining and creating new prosperous relationships with members of our community and to work together on creating something as special as the OKM Music Festival,” Gerth said.

OKM Music’s Mission is to deliver high quality music and cultural experiences for all ages. OKM promotes Oklahoma artists of all levels from early-childhood to adults through enriching music education. At its core, OKM fosters the collaborative and creative spirit of musicians and artists of all genres in an effort to make the arts accessible to all.