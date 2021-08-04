Posted: Aug 04, 2021 8:15 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2021 8:16 AM

Garrett Giles

Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory wants you to join them at Montana Mike's for a steak dinner.

Stumpff Funeral Home wants you to join them at Montana Mike's on Monday, Aug. 9, and Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6:00 p.m. for an informative conversation about pre-planning funerals and cremations. Seating is limited and spots are still available. To reserve you spot, call Les Watson directly at 918.397.4838.

Montana Mike's is located at 3825 SE Adams in Bartlesville.