Posted: Aug 04, 2021 6:50 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2021 7:51 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education approved a new policy this week that addresses the hot topic of Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Superintendent Vince Vincent said it's debatable whether or not Dewey is a place where a policy such as this was necessary because they have not seen aspects of CRT being taught in the District. Nonetheless, Vincent said they will follow the guidance from House Bill 1775. He said they will always follow State law.

Vincent said they will be required to follow the items listed in State law regarding Critical Race Theory in Oklahoma. He said they will handle anything involved with CRT through State law.

Vincent said this policy will be addressed in meetings with each teacher in the District ahead of the 2021-2022 school year. He said they want to make everyone aware of the policy and what it entails. He said the new policy will mirror what they already had in place when it comes to discrimination and anti-discrimination policies.

A complaint form was also created to go hand-in-hand with the policy on Critical Race Theory.

To view the policy that Dewey Public Schools approved on Monday, click here.