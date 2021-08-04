Posted: Aug 04, 2021 6:35 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2021 6:35 AM

Garrett Giles

"Salsa North of Tulsa" is coming to Tower Center at Unity Square.

On Friday, Aug. 6, the 2021 Sizzlin' Summer Series in Bartlesville at Unity Square continues with "Salsa North of Tulsa." The event will feature free salsa dance lessons, music by Zodiac and some Latin cuisine from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Bartlesville Vice Mayor Jim Curd said it should be a great night with great weather in a great space. Curd said Val Callaghan and the Bartlesville Community Center does an excellent job in putting on the series in Bartlesville. He said the Tower Center continues to grow within the community on a daily basis when it comes to use and enjoyment.

There is no cost to attend Salsa North of Tulsa at Unity Square, which is located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. You can enjoy dining on the plaza at the Price Tower Arts Center while you're there as well.

If you can't make it out on Friday, more Sizzlin' Summer Series fun will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. with "Glow in the Park." That event will feature a glow in the dark dance, karaoke and a DJ.