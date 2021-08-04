Posted: Aug 04, 2021 6:00 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2021 6:20 AM

Garrett Giles

Voters that are eager to get their vote in early for the Bartlesville Public Schools Bond Issue Election don't have to wait much longer.

Bartlesville Vice Mayor Jim Curd said the Washington County Election Board will hold early voting in the Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall on Thursday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Curd urges all voters to get out the vote early if they so choose. He said there are plenty of items in this bond issue that will greatly benefit the Bartlesville school district.

Bartlesville City Hall (pictured) is located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue. The Washington County Election Board can be found on the fourth floor if you have any questions. They are open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during the work week.

Those wanting to wait until Election Day to vote can do so on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at their normal polling location. This BPS Bond Issue includes student technology updates, PreK-12th grade STEM upgrades, building modernizations, facility maintenance, an Agriculture Center for the Ag Program, and vehicle replacement.