Posted: Aug 04, 2021 5:46 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2021 6:20 AM

Garrett Giles

You know KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 as your trusted source for news, sports and weather. That source is expanding its coverage to the west.

According to Bartlesville Radio President and General Manager Kevin Potter on Wednesday morning, KWON can now be heard on 95.1 FM. He said that will allow you to access more coverage of KWON – “The One You Trust” – as you venture out west in Osage County.

This does not hinder coverage on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3. As always, you can stream all KWON stations wherever you are when you go to bartlesvilleradio.com.