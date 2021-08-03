Posted: Aug 03, 2021 3:23 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2021 3:23 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners had approved a one-time $2,500 payment for all full-time county employees who worked to keep the county afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. After legal counsel made sure the Board could make that payment by using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the paperwork was signed and County Clerk Robin Slack says the checks are ready to be sent to the employees.

The Osage County Industrial Trust Authority is also getting $250,000 and that money is to be used to develop economic growth across the county.