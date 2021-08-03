Posted: Aug 03, 2021 2:51 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2021 2:51 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford continues to challenge the actions of the Biden Administration in increasing the number of activist and progressive nominees to head federal agencies that are supposed to simply execute the laws passed by Congress. Lankford asked a Department of the Interior leader about an example pertaining to Oklahomans and how they can be burdened.

Lankford said that he believes a 2% graduation rate for endangered species shows that there is work to be done. Lankford had previously teamed up with Senator James Inhofe to work with the Department of the Interior and US Fish and Wildlife Service to help with the recovery of the bird.