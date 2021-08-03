Posted: Aug 03, 2021 2:35 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2021 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

In years past, Osage County employees had received 13 paid days off. With the addition of Juneteenth, that number will sit at 14 beginning in 2022. District One Commissioner Randall Jones says when he first became a county employee, there were only 10 holidays that got recognized. While Jones thinks it is important to honor Juneteenth, he says the number of days off has to be capped somewhere.

President Joe Biden proclaimed Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday earlier this year.