Posted: Aug 03, 2021 2:00 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2021 2:03 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, a resolution was signed that authorizes 25 percent of the health insurance premiums to be paid out of the general fund for Districts One, Two and Three, in conjunction with the Sheriff's Department for the coming fiscal year. After looking at things with his staff, Sheriff Eddie Virden said doing that would make the most sense financially.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones said he has spoken with the Excise Board and said if there is too much financial stress on the general fund as a result of the move, they will have to give that 25 percent payment from the general fund up.