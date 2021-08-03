Posted: Aug 03, 2021 1:15 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2021 1:15 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening's city council meeting in Dewey, a resident raised a concern about a dog who lived next door and attacked their dog. While the citizen didn't believe it was the owners intent to have such an event occur, she wanted to know what could be done to make laws more strict for keeping dogs in a confined area.

Thanks went out to local law enforcement and City Manager Kevin Trease for helping with the case and nursing the dog back to health.