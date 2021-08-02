Posted: Aug 02, 2021 7:14 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2021 7:14 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening’s city council meeting in Dewey, Ward One Council Member Wayne Sell talked about the poor conditions of the railroad crossings in town. Sell said one of his constituents had called the railroad company, but they said it was a City problem. Sell disagrees because he says it is the railroad’s right away. Sell talks about the trouble he has seen with people attempting to cross the tracks.

Sell says he wants to take action on this issue by writing to leaders at the State level and drawing attention to the issue at hand.

City Manager Kevin Trease said he would start be getting in touch with local representative Judd Strom.