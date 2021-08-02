Posted: Aug 02, 2021 2:40 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2021 7:03 PM

Max Gross

The Cherokee Nation is proposing a $3 billion budget for the Fiscal Year 2022. This would be largest fiscal year budget in the history of the tribe.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement:

“The Cherokee Nation has long maintained a reputation for being good stewards of our finances. Deputy Chief Warner and I are proud of the hard work our 11,000 government and business employees have put in to ensure Cherokee citizens receive the services they need, even as they face the increased demand and workload caused by new or expanded programs and a global pandemic.”

Chief Hoskin further said that the Cherokee Nation did everything it could to secure all available federal funds. The 2022 budget proposal must now be considered by the Council’s Executive and Finance Committee, scheduled to meet in early September. The newly elected Council members will be sworn into office on August 14, 2021, and will join the incumbent members in the budget review.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Cherokee Nation / Facebook)