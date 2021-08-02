Posted: Aug 02, 2021 1:57 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2021 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher is in the process of gathering information on how to best proceed regarding the possibility of adding an annex to the Osage County Courthouse. This is something he has talked about doing by taking funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. One thing still being cleared up is figuring out if and how those funds can be used to fund such a building, as District One Commissioner Randall Jones explains.

Fisher hopes to have a presentation on his vision for what the annex will look like for Board members in two weeks.