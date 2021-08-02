Posted: Aug 02, 2021 1:12 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2021 1:12 PM

Ty Loftis

The number of active COVID-19 cases across Osage County increased by 40 last week. Half of those cases were reported out of Skiatook and the others were sprinkled in throughout other parts of the county. The Board of Osage County Commissioners opted to continue operating things as they have been, but District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney acknowledges that if numbers continue to rise, they may have to take action.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones has also been watching the numbers and said it is important to stay vigilant as to what is going on. With that being said, Jones doesn’t believe it is yet time to take any drastic measures.

The Board continues to encourage elected officials to make adjustments for the public entering their individual offices if they deem necessary. At the moment, to enter Osage County Courtrooms and Judge’s Chambers, masks must be worn.