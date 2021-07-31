Posted: Jul 31, 2021 5:59 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2021 5:59 AM

Max Gross

We are just four weeks away from the start of high school football contests across Northeast Oklahoma. Games kick off August 27 for several area schools. In fact, we will have five games to be talking about on Saturday morning in just 27 days’ time. Dewey, Nowata, Oklahoma Union, Copan and Pawhuska all play zero week contests.

You can check out BartlesvilleRadio.com for up to date information. We have preview content underneath our ‘sports’ tab and you can also find printable broadcast schedules under the ‘scores and schedules’ tab.

Don’t forget this year’s KWON Coaches’ Breakfast is slated for August 14—just two week away—from Bobby Q in downtown Dewey. All area coaches will be on hand to discuss the upcoming football season.