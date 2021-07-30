Posted: Jul 30, 2021 3:33 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2021 3:35 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville teachers have taken advantage of Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation's (BPSF) Professional Growth Grants this summer.

Christel Poston with Jane Phillips Elementary School used her grant to attend the Oklahoma Library Association's conference earlier in July. Central Middle School's Scott Vermeire attended a broadcasting conference in Springfield, Missouri. Meanwhile, over 100 Bartlesville teachers attended a three day PLC Conference at Bartlesville High School last week.

To learn more at Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation or to make a donation to BPSF, click here.

Photo courtesy: BPSF