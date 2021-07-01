Posted: Jul 30, 2021 10:56 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2021 11:07 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Municipal Airport will be a topic of discussion during an upcoming Bartlesville City Council meeting.

A five year contract between the City of Bartlesville and Phillips 66 to continue the Phillips 66 Aviation branding for the Bartlesville Municipal Airport may be approved by the Bartlesville City Council on Monday. This contract would provide aviation fuels (Jet and Avgas) for resale to the public. Bartlesville Municipal Airport Direct Mike Richardson will present this item to the Council.

The Bartlesville City Council will convene in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Avenue. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m.

For more on the Council's meeting on Monday, you can view the agenda items here.