The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning at which time there will be continued discussion regarding the possible construction of a courthouse annex. District Attorney Mike Fisher has recommended taking funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for this.

Assistant Location Manager for the upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon, Andrea Keener will be on hand requesting the lease of a parking lot at 618 Kihekah Ave. through Sunday, August 15th for $500.

The Board will look to sign a resolution declaring the road collapse that occurred at N. 52nd W. Ave. as a natural disaster and consider signing the holiday list for 2022.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.