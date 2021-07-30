Posted: Jul 30, 2021 9:10 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2021 9:10 AM

Garrett Giles

US Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford pushed the Biden Administration to take action this week on the continuing crisis at the southern border.

Speaking from the Senate floor, Lankford asked President Biden and Senate Democrats to put aside partisan politics and finish the border wall and deport illegal criminals who have crossed the US/Mexico Border. He said sometimes multiple times, and committed crimes from sexual assault to sex crimes involving children.

Sen. Lankford’s speech follows his report that exposed two billion dollars in taxpayer money paid to contractors to not finish the border wall. Lankford says it’s time for the Biden Administration to enforce laws at the border and stop handing migrants a card and asking them to self-report.

During a Senate Committee hearing this week, Lankford asked DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about its 60-day study that has now lasted well over 200 days. Lankford also released a blistering report on $2 billion in wasted taxpayer dollars to pay Department of Defense contractors not to build the border wall.