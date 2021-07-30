Posted: Jul 30, 2021 8:41 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2021 8:43 AM

Tom Davis

You and your entire family are invited to the KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM 24th Annual Auction on Saturday, July 31, at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey. The doors will open at 8:00 a.m. and the bidding will start at 9:00 a.m. with Auctioneer John Nichols from JSN Auctioneering.

You are guaranteed to save money as ALL of these brand new items are at least 20% OFF!

Dorea Potter reminds listeners that there will be instant savings on brand new merchandise and gift certificates. Dorea said she has been shopping at local advertisers buying brand new merchandise and gift certificates. She said one of the biggest draws for the auction is that the bidding will stop at 80-percent of the retail price.

However, many items won't even get to the full 80-percent. Dorea said you may pay 40-50-or 60-percent of retail. She said you will set the prices and you will get the bargains.

We will have attraction tickets from Branson, Eureka Springs, the Dallas area, and more!! Make Plans to join us at the Washington County Fairgrounds tomorrow!

Food will be available for purchase onsite from Crossing 2nd.