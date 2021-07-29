Posted: Jul 29, 2021 9:16 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2021 9:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Speeding seems to be the biggest concern in the City of Bartlesville.

During the Bartlesville Police Department's (BPD) Town Hall at Bartlesville City Hall on Thursday night, 27 citizens attended the meeting and the hot topic of the evening was speeding. Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said they will continually set expectations and follow up on those expectations. He said the BPD will prioritize what the citizens are most concerned about.

Chief Roles said the BPD will shift its focus and pay more attention to aggressive drivers in all aspects of what they do on an enforcement level. He said they will be very responsive to you no matter what issue you might be facing.

Heading into a Town Hall such as the one on Thursday evening, Chief Roles said they can be a tad apprehensive because they never know what someone might bring to their attention. However, Chief Roles said they could breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the citizens were mostly concerned about speeding in Bartlesville because they already know that speeding is an issue that they have a plan for. He said it is refreshing when they don't hear something that they don't know.

While speeding is a problem, Chief Roles said it is not as bad as it could be in comparison to crimes that are occurring in other cities or states. Chief Roles said the discussion throughout the night was informative. He said he was encouraged because people were wanting to actively take part in the enforcement of public safety in their neighborhood, which tells him that they are doing the right things.

Chief Roles said he believes the night was an overall success. He said any time that the BPD can get the community together and give them an active voice for them to listen to is good, regardless if it is something the police department wants to hear or not. He thanked all the citizens that participated online or came to the event in person.

Chief Roles also thanked the BPD's Command Staff for their vulnerability and professionalism throughout the Q&A. He said he would expect nothing less from the Command Staff as they always seem to do the right things at the right time while showing respect to all people.

The BPD's Town Hall was also live-streamed on Facebook.

Chief Roles said they want to reach as many people as possible whenever they can so they can properly engage with the public. He said Town Halls provide a great venue between the police department and the citizens its serves, and it is something that more law enforcement agencies across the nation should utilize.

The BPD and Chief Roles will be more than happy to host more Town Halls in the future. Chief Roles said the BPD always wants to listen to the issues that are important to you.

If you were unable to attend the BPD's Town Hall and have questions you'd like to ask the Command Staff, you can find their contact information here.