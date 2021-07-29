Members of the Caney Police Department were dispatched to 1200 Wood Street on Tuesday evening in reference to a disturbance call involving an armed person with a knife.

Upon arrival, officers separated the individuals involved and determined the call was exaggerated, but upon checking warrants it was discovered that 35 year old Christopher Steffey had an active warrant for a failure to appear on drug related charges in Montgomery County, Kansas.

After the arrest was made, a brief encounter ensued with Steffey at the front door of the home where Steffey resisted officers. He was then transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Steffey is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail where he is awaiting appearance on the outstanding warrant.