Osage Nation
Osage Ballet Holding Benefit Thursday Night
The Osage Ballet will be holding a benefit art sale and silent auction tonight at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska. The benefit begins at 6 p.m. and will include artists such as Charles Leonard, Dante Biss-Grayson and John Free.
Several of the younger cast members will perform two scenes from the ballet. They will begin around 6:45 and do scenes from The Prayer and Boarding School.
