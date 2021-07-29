Posted: Jul 29, 2021 9:58 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2021 9:58 AM

Tom Davis

Chairman and CEO of Phillips 66 Greg Garland is coming to town in August.

Appearing of COMMUNITY CONNECTON on Thursday, Sherri Wilt with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce put out the invitation for the Phillips 66 Forum set for Tuesday, August 17, 2021, from 11:30am to 1pm at City Church in Bartlesville which will feature Mr. Garland.

Sherri Wilt said the importance of this special forum is to keep employees and citizen updated on the company which happens to be one of the top employer in Bartlessville. Garland has always been very open and straight forward in forums past which comes as a great comfort to many.

Ticket information is available at www.bartlesville.com

Another big event coming up in August is the 32nd Legislative Golf Tournament on Thursday, August 26, 2021 Adams Golf Course starting at 11am. Wilt invited listeners to join the chamber and local and state Legislators from Oklahoma for a tound on the links.

The cost is $125 per golfer or $500 per team of 4. Wilt reminds that registration and lunch is at 11am with a shot gun start is at 12:30 pm and that sponsorships are available.