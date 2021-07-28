Posted: Jul 28, 2021 2:10 PMUpdated: Jul 28, 2021 2:10 PM

Garrett Giles

In a recent Community Connection with Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley, it was announced that Bartlesville Public Schools was nearly fully staffed.

As part of those high staffing levels, McCauley said the district has added six LPN nurse positions. He said they will have a full time nurse at every school site as a result. Previously, there were only three full time nurses in the BPS district.

Superintendent McCauley also said the district has raised its pay for substitute teachers. He said they increased the pay for substitute teachers by $10.

Substitute teachers who do not have a teaching certificate will be paid $70 per day. Any substitute teacher with a teaching certificate will be paid $90 per day.

McCauley said the pay for substitute teachers was $50 and $70 per day a few short years ago. He said they are always looking for substitute teachers to go through the process and join them each school year. Background checks and training will take place at the Education Service Center for those interested in being a substitute teacher.

McCauley said the district believes the pay increases for substitute teachers makes it more worth their time. He said the pay increase also makes it more competitive for those that are interested.