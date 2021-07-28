Posted: Jul 28, 2021 11:55 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2021 11:55 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its weekly COVID-19 alert map and numbers continue to trend in a negative direction. There are now 63 counties in the orange, or moderate risk level, including Washington, Osage and Nowata counties. Only 12 remain in the yellow, or low risk level for a chance of contracting the coronavirus and two are in the green, or new normal level.

A day ago, the CDC made the recommendation that vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors when in areas where substantial and high transmission rates of COVID-19 is possible. Local officials such as Deputy Commissioner for the Oklahoma State Department Of Health, Keith Reed, continues to encourage those across Oklahoma to get vaccinated.

Reed says the State Department of Health has been transparent throughout this entire process and that is why they plan to add another layer of transparency next week.