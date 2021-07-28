Posted: Jul 28, 2021 10:20 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2021 10:20 AM

Ty Loftis

A catalytic converter has been stolen off of a van used to collect food. This is the second time that this has happened to the Heaven Sent Food Pantry out of Skiatook. The food pantry delivers meals to different towns in Washington and Osage counties.

Now that this happened for a second time, organizers plan to file a report with the Skiatook Police Department. A local Skiatook resident is working to fix the van. The thieves took two other catalytic converters from vans located on church property as well.