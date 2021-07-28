Posted: Jul 28, 2021 10:03 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2021 11:38 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department is ready to host its town hall meeting this week.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said the BPD Town Hall will be held on Thursday, July 29, in the Council Chambers of City Hall at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue. Roles said you can join the BPD Command Staff for an in-depth discussion on all policing matters within the City of Bartlesville. He said the BPD hopes to hold a town hall once a year unless there is a need to hold more town halls.

Chief Roles has been with the Bartlesville Police Department for close to three years. Roles said they have held a town hall every year except for last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said the goal is to engage with you, answer your questions and hear your concerns.

The only way the Bartlesville Police Department can effectively serve you is if they hear from you. Chief Roles said communication is the only way they will truly know what is going on in your neighborhood. He said it is his goal to keep issues from becoming problems.

Not many communities have their police departments available to the community. Chief Roles said they want to be different at the Bartlesville Police Department by being open and transparent with you. He said they want to do things differently in Bartlesville in order to create trust within the community.

The event will be held from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.