Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Art Associations (BAA) 2021 Art Show & Sale will take place in August.

The BAA 2021 Art Show & Sale will be held from Friday, Aug. 6 through Friday, Aug. 27 in the Lyon Gallery of the Bartlesville Community Center (BCC), 300 SE Adams Boulevard. The show is free admission and some works will be for sale.

Show awards include cash and prizes of over $1,700. The deadline to register was July 25.

Artists and guests will be welcomed to the show on Friday, Aug. 6, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The event is free and refreshments will be available. The gallery will then be open for viewing Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will also be open for viewing during events at the BCC.