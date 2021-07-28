Posted: Jul 28, 2021 9:16 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2021 9:16 AM

Tom Davis

Health officials in Oklahoma are urging Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to issue an emergency declaration that would allow for expanded care for those with COVID-19.

It's something the governor has said he will not do.

Dr. Mary Clarke is president of the state medical association. She says such a declaration would mean hospitals dealing with an increase in cases could convert areas such as conference rooms into bed space for non-COVID patients. An emergency order would also allow public schools to issue mask mandates.

Stitt ended the state’s previous emergency declaration in May and during a news conference Friday, he said he has no plans to issue another.