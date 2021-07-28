News
Health Officials Urge Gov. Stitt to Issue Emergency Declaration
Health officials in Oklahoma are urging Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to issue an emergency declaration that would allow for expanded care for those with COVID-19.
It's something the governor has said he will not do.
Dr. Mary Clarke is president of the state medical association. She says such a declaration would mean hospitals dealing with an increase in cases could convert areas such as conference rooms into bed space for non-COVID patients. An emergency order would also allow public schools to issue mask mandates.
Stitt ended the state’s previous emergency declaration in May and during a news conference Friday, he said he has no plans to issue another.
