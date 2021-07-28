Posted: Jul 28, 2021 9:06 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2021 9:06 AM

Garrett Giles

City of Bartlesville Maintenance Repair Technician Terry Parker has been named Employee of the Month for July by the City Employee Advisory Committee.

The EAC consists of City employees who meet regularly to discuss and identify needs for City employees who are not represented by a bargaining agent. Parker was nominated for the recognition by fellow Maintenance Repair Technician Bo Schultz after Parker and co-worker Mike Zoski, who has since retired, assisted a man in need of medical attention last month.

In a statement to Bartlesville’s City Beat, Schultz said:

"While at Spectrum Paint purchasing supplies for work, they saw a man lying on the ground. They approached him to check on him, noticed he needed emergency care and called 911. Because of their prompt attention they were able to get the man medical help."

Employees of the Month receive a $25 gift certificate to a local restaurant, $25 in Chamber Bucks and eight hours of special vacation pay.