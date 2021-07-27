Posted: Jul 27, 2021 2:48 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2021 2:49 PM

Max Gross

An athlete with local ties took center stage for the United States at the Olympics in Tokyo early on Tuesday morning. United States Swimmer Patrick Callan, an Owasso Native and former resident of Independence, Kansas helped propel the team to the final round of the men’s 4x200 freestyle relay.

Callan swam the third leg for the U.S. team which finished fifth with a time 7:05.62. This event was in the preliminary round. Callan is not expected to swim in the finals.

Callan graduated from Bishop Kelley High School as a 12-time state champion. He currently swims for the University of Michigan. Callan was named to the All-Big Ten first team last season and was also a conference champion as a part of the 800-yard freestyle relay.