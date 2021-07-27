Posted: Jul 27, 2021 2:22 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2021 2:22 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with a lengthy history of intoxicated driving was arrested again on Saturday. Tony Stierwaldt appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing charges of aggravated actual physical control and false personation.

According to affidavit, officers responded to a call on the 500 block of Washington Boulevard and found Stierwaldt asleep at the wheel of his vehicle. Officers approached the running vehicle which allegedly smelled of urine and alcohol. The defendant spoke in a slurred speech pattern and had red, watery eyes.

Stierwaldt failed a field sobriety test administered on the scene. The defendant reported a false name after being taken into custody. A breath test revealed his blood alcohol content to be .23. Stierwaldt has three previous charges of driving under the influence or actual physical control in the state of Oklahoma. His bond was set at $10,000 with a condition that he not possess alcohol.