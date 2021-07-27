Posted: Jul 27, 2021 11:46 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2021 12:15 PM

A local homeless shelter in Bartlesville remains temporarily closed to new residents due to COVID-19 quarantines.

Linda Radaker, the Director of Development at the Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville, said they are still under quarantine. However, Radaker said their COVID-19 numbers are dropping. She said they are not in panic mode as they want to keep everyone safe.

Radaker told Bartlesville Radio a week ago that a pregnant resident had tested positive for the virus. She said the woman was unable to get vaccinated due to her pregnancy. This was the first reported case of COVID-19 at the shelter since the pandemic began in March 2020. The woman, her husband and their son were in quarantine at the Lighthouse.

Guests continue to stay in the facility. Radaker said they are still screening everyone at the Lighthouse and caring for them. She said they are taking extreme measures when it comes to cleaning and preventing further spread of the virus.

Residents at the Lighthouse have had access to free vaccinations all along. Radaker said the partial shutdown is a precaution to prevent the spread of the virus. She said they will once again re-evaluate where they stand at the end of the week in terms of re-opening to new guests.

You are reminded that the "I Had No Idea Lunch & Tour" that was scheduled for Thursday, July 29 has been postponed. Radaker said they will post a new date for the event at a later date.

The Lighthouse is located at 1411 W. Hensley Boulevard.