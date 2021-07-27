Posted: Jul 27, 2021 11:22 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2021 11:22 AM

Ty Loftis

The newest reserve academy representing the Osage County Sheriff’s Office has graduated. Cadets from Osage, Pawnee, Washington and Nowata Counties are all represented in addition to the Barnsdall, Pawhuska, Hominy and Tonkawa Police Departments.

These new deputies and officers have spent nearly six months going to class three nights a week to earn this certification. Osage County now has seven new reserves in the force.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.)