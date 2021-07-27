Posted: Jul 27, 2021 9:17 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2021 9:17 AM

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at Madison Middle School in Bartlesville this week.

According to Bartlesville Public Schools, the Washington County Health Department (Washington CHD) will put on a free coronavirus inoculation clinic at Madison Middle School on Thursday, July 29, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Madison is located at 5900 Baylor Drive (the former site of the Mid-High and Sooner High School).

No appointment is needed. Walk-ins are welcome. This event will not appear in the state vaccination portal. Both Pfizer and Moderna first and second doses will be available for ages 12 and up. Those ages 12-17 must have a parent or legal guardian present or a consent form filled out in advance.

For more information, call Washington CHD at 918.335.3005.