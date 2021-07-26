Posted: Jul 26, 2021 2:52 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2021 2:52 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners signed a contract with AT&T to become the new company that would service the telephone lines in the courthouse over a year ago. After looking at the monthly bill, Osage County Clerk Robin Slack noticed that there was an ongoing credit balance, which has reached over $21,000. At Monday's meeting, the Board signed an addendum to correct the contract.

At Monday's meeting, there was also one utility permit signed in District One.