Ty Loftis

A few weeks ago, Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher made a recommendation to the Board that they use the money they are receiving for COVID-19 relief to build a courthouse annex in Pawhuska.

At this weeks meeting, Assistant District Attorney Ashley Kane said the final rules on what that money can be used for will be out next week, but she thinks they will be able to use those funds to assist with that annex.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones said when they floated the idea to the public in 2016, the project was going to cost just over seven million dollars. He says that price has since went up.

For now, the commissioners will continue to re-visit this item on a weekly basis.