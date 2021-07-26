Posted: Jul 26, 2021 1:00 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2021 1:00 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday morning’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney informed those in attendance that the County has just over 100 active COVID-19 cases.

All three commissioners said these are numbers they keep an eye on daily and Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts has noticed a rise in daily cases. With that being said, District One Commissioner Randall Jones said things are currently looking OK across the County.

As of last week, Osage County was reporting a 30 percent vaccination rate, but Jones and District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney say that may be a bit misleading.

The Osage County Health Department administers the COVID-19 vaccine each morning at 9 a.m. and testing takes place at 10 a.m.