Medusa Grill & Bar is always open late and is family friendly.

Consuelo Crocker owns Medusa Tavern at 201 SE Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville. Crocker previously owned Sabores Mexican Cuisine in Dewey.

Medusa prides itself as being the only restaurant in town that is open until 1:00 a.m. on the weekends. The restaurant is also a family friendly environment as kids eat for 99-cents on Sundays. Emergency personnel gets 30-percent off their bill every day.

Indoor and outdoor dining is available.

The restaurant is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Medusa Grill and Bar is open from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Sunday they are open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

You can check out Medusa Grill & Bar on Facebook for daily specials. Daily specials include food and drinks.