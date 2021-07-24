Posted: Jul 24, 2021 3:55 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2021 3:55 AM

Garrett Giles

Eleven defendants from the Joplin, Missouri, area have now been charged in a third superseding indictment for a kidnapping conspiracy that led to the death of an Osage citizen. They are also being charged for attempting to obstruct the ensuing federal investigation.

In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said :

“The 11 defendants charged were allegedly involved in either the kidnapping and resulting death of Jolene Walker Campbell or with threatening witnesses and concealing evidence to cover up their crimes. This indictment reflects a year’s worth of thorough investigative work and commitment from FBI special agents and federal prosecutor Kevin Fletcher to provide justice for the victim and her family.”

Jolene Walker Campbell’s body was discovered on July 15, 2020, in a remote field in Mayes County within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation. The victim’s identity was initially unknown. Through an investigation involving the FBI, Mayes County Sheriff’s Office, Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department and the Joplin Police Department, Ms. Walker Campbell was soon identified. The kidnapping and resulting death is alleged to have occurred between July 4 and 5, 2020.

Brothers Tre Robert Allan Ackerson and Lane Ryan Bronson along with Jacob Ryan Scribner and Kimberly Kay Grissom are newly charged in the third superseding indictment. Grissom is Ackerson and Bronson’s mother. The two brothers are in state custody in Missouri. Scribner and Grissom remain at large. All other defendants are in custody or are on pre-trail release.

Defendants Breanna Lynn Sloan, Tre Robert Allen Ackerson and Lane Ryan Bronson, all non-Indians, are charged with a kidnapping conspiracy that resulted in the death of Jolene Walker Campbell, a citizen of the Osage Nation. According to the indictment, the defendants conspired with one another and others to kidnap the victim whom they suspected was a federal informant. On July 4, 2020, Bronson allegedly pointed a gun at the victim’s head and forced her into a vehicle in Joplin, Missouri. Between July 4 and July 5, 2020, Ackerson and Sloan are alleged to have transported the victim across state lines into Oklahoma, through both the Cherokee and Muscogee Nations, and left her body in a field in Mayes County within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation. Counts 1-3 relate to the kidnapping and death of Ms. Walker Campbell.

In count 4, the trio is further charged with desecrating the victim’s body by disposing of it to conceal the crime and to impede any possible investigation and prosecution.

Chloe Louise Stith, David William Morris, Breanna Lynn Sloan, Morgan Lee Bowman, Sarah Michelle Humbard, Megan Louise Detherage, Ariel Sue Paige Divine, Tre Robert Allen Ackerson, Lane Ryan Bronson, Jacob Ryan Scribner, and Kimberly Kay Grissom are charged in Count 5 with conspiracy to tamper with a witness, victim, and informant by using and threatening physical force. From July 5, 2020, to the date of the third superseding indictment (July 20, 2021) the defendants allegedly intimidated, threatened, and used physical force against at least four victims/witnesses/informants to prevent them from communicating with agents regarding the death of Ms. Walker Campbell.

Chloe Louise Stith, Ariel Sue Paige Divine, Tre Robert Allen Ackerson and Layne Ryan Bronson are charged in Count 6 with disposing of the victim’s belongings and her body on July 5, 2020, to make them unavailable as evidence in an investigation into the killing.

Breanna Lynn Sloan, Morgan Lee Bowman, Megan Louise Detherage, Tre Robert Allen Ackerson, and Lane Ryan Bronson are charged with tampering with a witness, victim, and informant in Count 7. On July 7, 2020, the defendants allegedly bound and blindfolded two witnesses, kidnapped them, and took them to a remote location. According to the indictment, the defendants then shot at Witness 1 with a semi-automatic rifle and told the witness to “dance” while Witness 2, still blindfolded, was forced to listen to the gunshots and Witness 1 scream. The two were then warned not to speak with law enforcement. In Count 8, the same defendants are charged for attempting to destroy evidence of the assault by cleaning one of the witnesses’ car with bleach.

Tre Robert Allen Ackerson, Lane Ryan Bronson, and Jacob Ryan Scribner are charged in Count 9 with tampering with a witness, victim, and informant when they allegedly carjacked Witness 1 to remind and warn the witness not to speak with law enforcement about the federal investigation. The incident occurred on July 19, 2020, two days after the news reported that the body found in Oklahoma was Ms. Walker Campbell.

Breanna Lynn Sloan is charged in Count 10 with tampering with a witness, victim, or informant by corrupt persuasion when on Aug. 8, 2020, she allegedly offered Witnesses 1 and 2 $1,000 if the witnesses recanted their testimony in Missouri state court against Tre Robert Allen Ackerson for the carjacking discussed in Count 9.

In Count 11, David William Morris, Sarah Michelle Humbard and Lane Ryan Bronson are charged with threatening physical force against Witness 2 with intent to hinder the witness’ testimony in Missouri state court. On Aug. 11, 2020, Morris and Humbard allegedly reminded Witness 2 about the death of Ms. Walker Campbell, warned that the witness was playing with fire, and directed the defendant to drive to a hotel in Carthage, Missouri, where they met Bronson. The indictment states that Bronson then demanded that Witness 2 appear in court the next day and change his testimony about Tre Robert Allen Ackerson or he would pay.

Chloe Louise Stith and Lane Ryan Bronson are charged in Count 12 with tampering with a witness, victim and informant. On Aug. 13, 2020, the two defendants allegedly covered Witnesses 3 and 4’s eyes with duct tape, bound their hands with zip ties, forced them into a car, and took them to a remote location. Bronson then allegedly beat Witness 3 while making Witness 4 watch. He stated that he heard Witness 4 was talking about the disappearance of Ms. Walker Campbell. He then allegedly warned that witness 4 would be beaten if the witness spoke to law enforcement.

Chloe Louise Stith and Jacob Ryan Scribner are charged in Count 13 with conspiracy to retaliate against a witness, victim and informant. On Aug. 22, 2020, the two allegedly conspired together and with others to retaliate against Witness 4 for speaking to authorities.

Finally, in Count 14, Tre Robert Allen Ackerson, Jacob Ryan Scribner, and Kimberly Kay Grissom are charged with conspiracy to retaliate against a witness, victim and informant. On April 26, 2021, they are alleged to have conspired together and with others to retaliate against Witness 3.

An indictment is merely an allegation and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Below is a list of defendants named in the indictment :

Chloe Louise Stith, 34

David William Morris, 34

Breanna Lynn Sloan, 22

Morgan Lee Bowman, 26

Sarah Michelle Humbard, 24

Megan Louise Detherage, 27

Ariel Sue Paige Divine, 29

Tre Robert Allen Ackerson, 27

Lane Ryan Bronson, 28

Jacob Ryan Scribner, 33

Kimberly Kay Grissom, 46

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Fletcher is prosecuting the case. AUSA Fletcher is a prosecutor from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Iowa. He volunteered to assist prosecution efforts here in the Northern District of Oklahoma due to increased jurisdictional responsibilities regarding crimes involving Native American victims or defendants and that occur within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and Cherokee Nation Reservations.