Posted: Jul 23, 2021 3:07 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2021 3:07 PM

Ty Loftis

The Caney Valley Family Resources and Support Group is in the process of planning free back to school haircuts for Caney Valley Ramona students. If this is something you would like to inquire about, call 918-535-2205. Dates and times will be scheduled later.