Posted: Jul 23, 2021 2:42 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2021 2:42 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is in custody after an alleged domestic incident with his mother. Adam Broch appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing a felony count of domestic assault and battery.

According to court documents, officers responded to a residence on the 1400 block of Maple Avenue in Bartlesville on Thursday. It is alleged that Broch and the victim engaged in an argument. The defendant allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat and threw into a wall inside of the residence.

Broch has no previous convictions in Washington County. However, he was charged in a 2016 domestic abuse case but it was later dismissed. Bond in the current case was set at $25,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. Broch is due back in court on August 6.