At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, District Two Board Member Steve Talburt said progress was being made regarding an agreement with a landowner so that work could be done on private property to fix a county road that has collapsed and is currently closed.

That agreement was finally struck on Friday and once attorney's get paperwork ready to sign, work can finally begin. This is what Talburt had to say on Monday regarding a possible timeline and why the contract hadn't yet been signed.