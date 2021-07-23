Posted: Jul 23, 2021 1:18 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2021 1:18 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma has a new State Attorney General after Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Tulsa Attorney John O’ Connor to the position on Friday afternoon. O’ Connor has more than 40 years of law experience, focusing on civil litigation.

O’ Connor was nominated by former President Donald Trump for Federal Judgeship in 2018, but the American Bar Association rated him unqualified to be a judge. O’ Connor says he is excited to serve the State of Oklahoma.

O’ Connor is replacing Mike Hunter, who stepped down in May, citing personal issues. There are 18 months left in O’ Connor’s term. O’ Connor already announced his plans to run for election in 2022.