Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Fairgrounds on Monday morning. The possibility of making an annex to the Osage County Courthouse will resume, as this has been a topic of discussion for several years now.

District Attorney Mike Fisher has suggested this would be a good time to complete that structure with available funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

After tabling the items for the last two weeks, the commissioners will look to approve and sign a resolution allowing full-time employees to receive a one-time $2,500 payment. They will also look to authorize a $250,000 payment for the Osage County Industrial Trust Authority.

The Board will be speaking with Dave Seigel in an attempt to sign an addendum to their contract with AT&T. They will also look to sign a contract with Kellogg Engineering Inc. to begin work on N. 52nd W. Ave. near Skiatook.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.